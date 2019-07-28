|
On Friday, July 26th, 2019, Walter Cleveland Meeks, warm-hearted and kind husband, daddy, and beloved pawpaw, went home at the age of 67.
Wally, as he was affectionately known as by all, was born on April 28, 1952 in Georgia to Ira and Martha Meeks. He married Linda Rose West in 1970 and celebrated 49 years. They raised and spoiled their daughter, Crystal, and granddaughter Claire. He volunteered at the Stanley Fire Department and worked at Duke Power Riverbend for over 30 years.
Everyone knew Wally by his good deeds. It didn't matter who you were; if you needed anything, he would be there. We all loved that about him and will miss him tremendously.
He had many passions, including airplanes, racing and learning about American history. What he looked forward to most though, was magical summer weeks spent at Walt Disney World with his extended family. He always knew how to have fun, and how to make people smile, especially the little ones in the family.
Walter was preceded in death by his father, Ira, and his mother, Martha. He is survived by his brothers Charles and James, and sister Martha, along with his wife Linda, daughter Crystal, son-in-law Nick, and granddaughter Claire.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 28th from 6pm-8pm at Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church.
A celebration of his life will be held Monday, July 29th at Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church at 12pm.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 28, 2019