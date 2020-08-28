Walter "Hugh" Dobbins, 77, passed away peacefully on August, 22, 2020 at the Medical University of South Carolina's Regency Hospital in Florence, SC from Covid-19.
Born April 17, 1943, he was the son of the late William Hilton Dobbins and Essie Mae Ruppe Dobbins.
Hugh grew up in the New Hope Road area of Belmont, NC and attended Friendship Baptist Church as a youth. He was a 1961 graduate of Belmont High School in Belmont, NC.
Hugh worked most of his adult life as an Insurance Adjuster and retired after 25 years with Nationwide Insurance. Raising and breeding horses was Hugh's past-time, with Appaloosa and Quarter Horses being his favorites. However, he was most proud of his family who he loved above all else. Hugh was loved by all who knew him and will be missed by many.
Hugh is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Baynard Dobbins; two daughters, Susan Cox and husband, Gene of Chester, SC and Kim Starnes and husband, Greg of Clover, SC; sisters, June Braswell and husband, Ted of Gastonia, NC and April Howard of Gastonia, NC; grandchildren, Joshua and Benjamin Starnes of Clover, SC; sister-in law, Fay Dobbins of Belmont, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers Gerald Dobbins and Jack Dobbins.
Due to Covid-19, the funeral service will be private and for the immediate family only.
The service will be live-streamed on the Mercy Baptist Church Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MBCClover/
starting at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 29th . It will also be available for viewing at any time after that.