Mr. Walter Eugene "Gene" Barnette, 70, of Dallas NC passed away peacefully on 12/19/2019 at Peak Resources in Gastonia NC, after a brief illness with cancer. Gene was born May 20th, 1949 to Betty Ann Davis Barnette and the late Walter Perry Barnette.
Gene was a veteran of the US Navy and retired from the textile industry.
Gene was the best Husband, Daddy, Grand-parent, Great-grand-parent, brother and friend you could ask for. He always put everyone's needs ahead of his own.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 48 years, Karen D. Stanley Barnette; daughters, Tonya Wright (Allan) and Tammy Clubb (Brian); sisters, Libby Worley (Jeff) and Phyllis Hilton; brother, Sam Barnette (Jan); grandchildren, Devin and Alyssa Wright, Katelyn and Austin Abernathy, Stephen and Megan Clubb; two great-grandchildren, Carson Wiggins and Lilah Clubb; sister-in-law, Donna Williams and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday at Emmanuel Free Will Baptist Church 901 N. Spargo St. Dallas NC 28034. Visitation will begin at 11:30 to 12:30 and a funeral service will be held immediately after. He will be laid to rest in a private service at Salisbury National Cemetery.Full details at http://www.carolinamortuary.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019