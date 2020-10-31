GASTONIA- Walter James Bentley, 93, passed away at CaroMont Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born March 8, 1927 in York County, SC to the late Nathan Bright and Ethel Virginia Robinson Bentley.
He was preceded in death by his wife Frances May Groves, his son Sonny Larry Bentley; his first wife Martha Kiser Bentley; grandson Jonathan Bentley and granddaughter Rhoda Gold; sister Louise Eads; brother Claude.
Walter was a disabled Navy Veteran, member Ridge Baptist Church and attended Parkwood Baptist Church. He was an avid reader and loved to travel.
Left to cherish his memories are his sons, Jimmy Bentley (Janice) and David Allen Bentley (Mary); daughter, Jackie Bentley Hester; and stepchildren, Danny Groves, Bruce Groves, and Pat Fischer; sister, Joyce Menard; 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
He will lie in state from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Sisk Butler Funeral and Cremation Services on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Walter's funeral service will be held 3:00 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Chester Waters officiating.
Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City