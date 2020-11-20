GASTONIA - Walter H. Robinson, 97, of Gastonia passed away November 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 29, 1923 in Gaston County, a son of the late David Mason Robinson and Juliette Lyda Robinson.
Walter was a lifelong resident of Gastonia and was a graduate of the first graduating class of Ashley High School. He served in the United States Army and earned the American Theatre Service Medal, Appointed Service with the Bronze Service Star, Good Conduct and WWII Victory Medals. He worked with Textiles, Inc. as an accountant. Walter was a member of East Baptist Church and enjoyed the beach, especially Myrtle Beach. He loved his family, his flowers, and the Atlanta Braves.
Walter is survived by his nephew, Rick Wright, and wife, Janis; niece, Amelia Harris, and husband, Max; grandnephew, Rodelio Salalac, and wife, Cari, all of the local area; special friend, Charles Eason; and numerous other nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Etta Leigh Robinson, Bertha Robinson Wright, and Lucille Robinson Dellinger; brothers, David Mason Robinson, Jr. and James R. Robinson; special friend, Bob Greene; and dogs, Benny and T.J..
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am in Hollywood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Terrace Ridge and Gaston Hospice for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Robinson family.