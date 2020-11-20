1/1
Walter Robinson
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA - Walter H. Robinson, 97, of Gastonia passed away November 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 29, 1923 in Gaston County, a son of the late David Mason Robinson and Juliette Lyda Robinson.

Walter was a lifelong resident of Gastonia and was a graduate of the first graduating class of Ashley High School. He served in the United States Army and earned the American Theatre Service Medal, Appointed Service with the Bronze Service Star, Good Conduct and WWII Victory Medals. He worked with Textiles, Inc. as an accountant. Walter was a member of East Baptist Church and enjoyed the beach, especially Myrtle Beach. He loved his family, his flowers, and the Atlanta Braves.

Walter is survived by his nephew, Rick Wright, and wife, Janis; niece, Amelia Harris, and husband, Max; grandnephew, Rodelio Salalac, and wife, Cari, all of the local area; special friend, Charles Eason; and numerous other nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Etta Leigh Robinson, Bertha Robinson Wright, and Lucille Robinson Dellinger; brothers, David Mason Robinson, Jr. and James R. Robinson; special friend, Bob Greene; and dogs, Benny and T.J..

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am in Hollywood Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Terrace Ridge and Gaston Hospice for their love and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Robinson family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hollywood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLean Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved