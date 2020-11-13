1/1
Walter Rudisill
1943 - 2020
BESSEMER CITY - Walter Rudisill, 77, passed away at his residence on Friday, November 8, 2020. He was born March 10, 1943 in Lincoln County to the late Zeke Rudisill and Geneva Rogers Rudisill.

Walter was a faithful member of Lincolnton Church of God.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 55 years, Meleita Rudisill; sons, Reid Rudisill, Jeffrey Rudisill; grandson, Joshua Travis; sisters, Mildred Dellinger, Betty Hermes, Martha Hovis; brothers, Fred Rudisill and Roger Rudisill.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lincolnton Church of God.

Walter's memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lincolnton Church of God with Dr. Richard King officiating.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral service
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Church of God of Lincolnton
NOV
16
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Church of God of Lincolnton
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
