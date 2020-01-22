|
|
LOWELL - Walter Theodore Savage, Jr., 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
He was born in McAdenville and was the son of the late Walter Theodore Savage, Sr. and Lula Harris Savage.
Walter was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during World War II and participated in the Normandy Invasion. He was a member of West Cramerton Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, former Chairman of the Deacons and former Sunday School Superintendent. He was an avid fisherman. He was very active in the Cramerton Group which met at Cat Fish Cove.
Walter was a barber in Cramerton and McAdenville for many years and he retired from Westinghouse, Charlotte.
Walter is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey Savage (Linda), Keith Savage (Rebecca); one daughter, Brenda Moore (Tom); one daughter-in-law, Edith Savage; one step-son, Randy Cook (Dianne); one step-daughter, Denise Christopher; two brothers, Claude Savage (Jean), Richard Savage (Sandy); two sisters, Moody Lane, Ann Donhauser (John), brother-in-law, Marshall Bradley; two grandchildren, Jacob Savage, Emily Vislay (Matt); two step-grandchildren, Kelly Thompson, Macey Christopher; three step-great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Thompson, Drew Thompson, Jaxson Brooks; two step-great, great grandchildren, Easton Green, Oakleigh Green; and his beloved dog, Jack.
The family will receive family and friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at West Cramerton Baptist Church, 5006 Wilkinson Blvd., Cramerton with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at
2:00 p.m. Thursday at West Cramerton Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Ivey and Rev. David MacEachren officiating.
Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park with Military Honors by the United States Navy and the Gaston County Honor Guard.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; first wife of 38 years, Gaynelle Hamrick Savage; second wife of
30 years, Joyce McDaniel Savage; son, Roger Savage; step-son, Tim Cook; two sisters, Becky Watts, Frankie
Bradley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Cramerton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 368, Cramerton, North Carolina 28032.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-
5144 is serving the Savage family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020