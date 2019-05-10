Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Wanda Davidson Obituary
CLOVER, S.C. - Wanda Melton Davidson, 55, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her residence.

She was born June 30, 1963 in Gaston County, NC, daughter of Maxine Chastine Harkey and the late Fred Lee Melton.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 37 years, John Davidson; daughters, Lisa Farris of High Shoals, and Julie Davidson of Gastonia; brothers, Joe Melton of Gastonia, and Eddie Melton of Dallas; sisters, Linda Melton Graves of Gastonia, and Cathy Faulk of Whitesville, NC; grandchildren, Hailey Farris, Zoe Farris, Savanna Dawson and Estella Dawson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service officiated by Pastor Larry Laws, will be held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 10, 2019
