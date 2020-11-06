1/1
Wanda McElveen
MOUNT HOLLY - Wanda Woolwine "Sissy" McElveen, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Andrew and Minnie Killian Woolwine. She was preceded in death by her husband James Arnold (Johnny) McElveen and a brother Ronald Woolwine.

She was Mount Holly Woman of the Year in 1991. She was the longtime director of the Mount Holly Christmas Parade. She was Gaston County Board of Elections Supervisor. She was a longtime real estate agent in the Mount Holly area. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the UMW.

She is survived by two sons Andy McElveen and wife Violet of Mount Holly, Drew McElveen and wife Connie of Mount Holly, 3 grandsons Cameron, Cole and Caleb and many close friends.

A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. McElveen will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery.

Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the McElveen family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee
104 Arbor Ridge Road
Mount Holly, NC 28120
