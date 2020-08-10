1/1
Wanda (Brown) Neal
Wanda Brown Neal, 75, of Greenville, SC went home to be with her Lord on August 7, 2020. Wanda was born the oldest of five children on May 6, 1945 to J.B. "Pete" & Helen Failen Brown in Ranlo, NC.
She met the love of her life & soulmate at a young age. She & Jerry married 4 years later on July 21, 1962. Together they raised their two children in NC. Wanda held several jobs in her lifetime, but her hardest & most successful accomplishment was being "Mom & Wife"! She loved her family more than life itself.
Wanda was the strongest person on the face of this earth! She was always ready to go! Anywhere! Anytime! Although she faced several challenges her last few years, & most recently months, she maintained a positive attitude & powered thru the toughest of days. She never gave up! She was truly amazing! She was beautiful from the inside out. We are all so blessed & grateful that God made her "our person".
Wanda is survived by her children, Lynne Cole (Al) & Tim Neal (Renato); sisters, Vickie Barber (Randy), Cindy Brown & Kim Prince (Jimmy); and Mother-in-Law, Ruth Neal Ailstock. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Brown.
A Celebration of Life Service for Wanda will be on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at 2:30pm in The Chapel at Mackey Funerals and Cremation at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr. Greenville SC 29609. A visitation with the Neal family will be held prior to the service from 1:30pm-2:30pm in funeral home visitation room. Burial will follow service in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Dr. Dennis Bean of Anthony Grove Baptist Church will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anthony Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 100 Anthony Grove Road, Crouse, NC 28033.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 10, 2020.
