ALEXIS- Wanda Sartin Sigmon, 80, surrounded by her family and friends, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born in Commerce, GA, daughter of the late E.M. Franklin Sartin and Edna Smith Sartin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth Dupree Sigmon; and her sister, Barbara Queen. She was a devoted and loving Christian, wife, mother and grandmother who was loved by many. "She loved more than anything else - She loved with all her heart - She loved everyone she believed in - She loved - Oh, she loved."
Mrs. Sigmon is survived by his four children, Teresa C. Kirkland and husband, Mike of Stanley, Mike Sigmon and wife, Charlotte of Cherryville, Keith Sigmon and wife Lisa of Stanley and Lisa Cook and husband, Darwin of Rockingham, NC; a brother, David Sartin of Cherryville; nine grandchildren, Jason Kirkland and wife, Crystal, Justin Kirkland and wife, Becky, Bryan Sigmon and wife, Jessica, Brandon Cook, Jacob Cook and wife, Brandi, Amanda Holtzclaw and husband, Brandon, Kenny Walters and wife, Mandi, Leslie Smith and husband, Josh and Tyler Carver; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great, great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sigmon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at First Free Will Baptist Church, Stanley. Pastors Bobby Hildebrand and Darwin Cook will officiate. Burial will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Memorials may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 402 Hovis Rd., Stanley, NC 28164.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 6, 2020.