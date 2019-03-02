|
GASTONIA - Wayne Thomas Andrews, 63, of Gastonia, passed away on February 27, 2019, in Kings Mountain.
He was born October 27, 1955, Philadelphia, PA.
Wayne was a great man who loved his family very much and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Rev. Charles Harris.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Wayne is survived by his mother, Shirley Shuster Andrews; son Jonathan Drawdy and wife, Tess; grandson, Kameron Drawdy; sisters, Carolyn Skidmore, Regina Mathis, Linda Hobbs; brothers, Danny Andrews, Dean Andrews and wife Jennifer; generations of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas Andrews; son, Wayne Thomas Andrews Jr.; brothers, Keith and Gene Andrews.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019