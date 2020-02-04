Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Carringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Carringer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Carringer Obituary
GASTONIA - Wayne Carringer, 82, passed away, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his residence.

He was born, December 22, 1937 in Cherokee County, NC, son of the late Elssberry Carringer and Celly Odem Carringer.
Wayne was a member of Zion Baptist Church, Gastonia. He retired from building contracting and was the baby of 15 children.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his 2nd wife, Frankie Carringer; 1st wife, Henrietta Carringer; and daughter, Debra Lynn Carringer.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Carringer; 4 stepchildren; grandchildren, Jeffrey Chad Carringer, Jason Glaze and Brandon Glaze; and 5 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service officiated by Pastor Leo Kuykendall will be held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Zion Baptist Church - 2437 Propst St, Gastonia, NC 28056.

Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -