|
|
GASTONIA - Wayne Carringer, 82, passed away, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his residence.
He was born, December 22, 1937 in Cherokee County, NC, son of the late Elssberry Carringer and Celly Odem Carringer.
Wayne was a member of Zion Baptist Church, Gastonia. He retired from building contracting and was the baby of 15 children.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his 2nd wife, Frankie Carringer; 1st wife, Henrietta Carringer; and daughter, Debra Lynn Carringer.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Carringer; 4 stepchildren; grandchildren, Jeffrey Chad Carringer, Jason Glaze and Brandon Glaze; and 5 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Leo Kuykendall will be held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Zion Baptist Church - 2437 Propst St, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020