Wayne Thomas Ledbetter, Sr., 57 of Indian Creek Drive, Shelby, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Cleveland County on May 6, 1963, he was the son of the late Thomas Esper Ledbetter and Wynette Fisher Ledbetter. He was employed by FASCO/ Honeywell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Howard.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Ann Elmore Ledbetter; four sons, Wayne Ledbetter, II and wife, Jennifer of Boiling Springs, Christopher Ledbetter and wife, Twyla of Lawndale, Andy Owens and Brian Owens both of Shelby; three daughters, Tiffany Chapman and husband, Donnie, Anna Owens and Emma Owens both of Shelby; five brothers, Donald Ledbetter and wife, Bo of Georgia, Mike Ledbetter, Curtis Ledbetter, Chad Ledbetter and Tommy Ledbetter all of Shelby; two sisters, Nita Moss and husband, Jack of Shelby and Linda Fowler Smith of Virginia; twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday at 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Phillips officiating.
Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
The burial will follow the service in the Wallace Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Cleveland Rutherford Kidney Association, 1017 N. Washington Street, Shelby NC 28150 or to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
