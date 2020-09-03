1/1
Weldon Rumfelt
Weldon Banks Rumfelt, 93, of Mount Holly, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Brian Center in Gastonia.

He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Hoyte and Bessie Rumfelt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers William, Charlie, and Bobby Rumfelt, and a sister Marie Mason. He was a charter member of Ridgeview Baptist Church. He retired from the textile industry after 30 plus years with Beltex.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children Lonnie Rumfelt, Marty Rumfelt, and Marilyn McSwain and her husband Keith; two grandchildren Kristy McSwain and Charles McSwain and his wife Jaime Kiestler; as well as two great grandchildren Addison and Emily McSwain.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 3 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.

Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.

Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
