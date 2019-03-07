|
LINCOLNTON -Wesley Gordon Dye, Sr., 73, of Lincolnton, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas.
He was born March 19, 1945, in Gaston County, son of the late Tom Dye and Bertha Lillie Cross Dye.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lorri Hartley; one brother and one sister.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of over 49 years, Christine Ferguson Dye; son Wesley Gordon Dye, Jr.; 1 brother; 4 sisters; 3 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, 4:00 pm, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 South York Road, Gastonia, officiated by the Rev. Patty Toler.
Interment is private.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019