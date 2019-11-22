|
|
Gastonia, NC- William Wesley Styers, 88, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House.
Wesley was born on July 23, 1931 in Gastonia and was the son of the late Joe Bryant Styers and Iva Bradley Styers.
He graduated from NC State in 1953 with a B.S. Degree in heating and air conditioning, and then served in the US Air Force from 1954-1956. He was a very active member of Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church and was an associate member of Fairfield Mountains Chapel in Lake Lure. He participated in 18 building team missions with the Western NC Conference of the United Methodist Church. He was the President/Owner of Gastonia Plumbing and Heating for 35 years. He served as President and Director of North Carolina and The National Association of Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Contractors. He was past President of the Gastonia Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow recipient. He was very active in his community, especially West Gastonia. He served on the Board of Trustees of Gaston College and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen Blair Styers whom he met at Gastonia Youth Center in 1948; daughters and sons in law, Lynne and Ronald Nester, Sandra and Neil Smith, Blair and Jerry Smith, Dove and Alec Long; grandchildren, Lee Nester and wife Hayley, Kristen Selph and husband Jeff, Kaitlyn Speas and husband Jonathan, Kirklin Smith, Will Long and Maggie Long; great grandchildren, Anderson Nester and Kinleigh Smith; brother and sister in law, Neil and Emily Styers; sisters and brother in law, Gladys Lambert, and Audrey and Leonard Rhyne; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son William Lawrence Styers; brother, Kenneth Styers; sisters, Laura Ellen Miller and Louise Peters.
A visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00-7:00pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday at Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastors David Lee and Everette Chapman officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1425 W. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052 or to The Community Foundation, 1201 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Styers Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019