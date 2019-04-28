Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
1200 S. New Hope Rd
Gastonia, NC
View Map
1923 - 2019
Wilbert Woolard Obituary
Wilbert Woolard, 96, of Gastonia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 3, 1923, in Johnston County, son of the late Alexander Woolard and Octavia Mae Eason Burke.
Wilbert attended Lowell Freewill Baptist Church. He was a WWII Army Veteran. At the Walmart in Belmont and in Franklin Square, he was an honorary greeter. In 1965, he was ordained as a Baptist minister. Wilbert was also a founding member of Pecan Grove Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Mills Woolard; son, Gary Woolard; and daughter, Diane Woolard Eller.
Left to cherish his memories are his sons, Carlton Woolard (Ann), Allen Woolard (Cindy), Sam Woolard (Sheila); daughters, Wanda Crouse (Tommy), Pam Driver (Tim), Teresa Hargrave (Mike), Angela Sistrunk (Tom), and Michele Wright (Bernard); 30 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and 5 great, great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, 2:00pm, at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 S. New Hope Rd. Gastonia. Dr. Richard Sigman will be officiating.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 9:00 pm, Monday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to Lowell Freewill Baptist Church, 3010 Lowell Rd., Gastonia NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
