GASTONIA - Willard Jason Haney, 87, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019.
Born in Macon County, NC on April 6, 1932, he was the son of the late David Riley Haney and
Sarah Jane Wilson Haney.
Mr. Haney was a 1949 graduate of Nantahala High School. He went on to serve in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He attained the rank of Corporal and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star.
For over 36 years, Mr. Haney worked for TiCaro, Inc., (later Dixie Yarns) in different departments but mostly in Cost Accounting. He also worked as Office Manager for Reeves Brothers Osage Plant until he retired in 1993.
Mr. Haney was a former member of Unity Baptist Church for 50 years where he served in various capacities. In 2005, he joined First Baptist Church in Gastonia where he served as a Deacon, Usher, and on the Property Committee.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Haney is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Anita "Gail" Lee Haney; brothers, James Harvey Haney, Floyd Lonman Haney, David Zell Haney and Jewel Eugene Haney; sisters, Ella Haney Yonce, Julia Haney Dills and Willa Mae Haney Jacobs.
Mr. Haney is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Brian Haney and Susan Horn Haney of Belmont; granddaughter and her husband, Katherine Haney Gibson and Wade Gibson of Athens, GA.
Family and friends of Willard Haney are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Gastonia. The Rev. Steven Fuller will officiate. Burial will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Haney be sent to First Baptist Church, 2650 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019