Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Lying in State
Sunday, May 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
Willene (Hall) Killian

Willene (Hall) Killian Obituary
Willene Hall Killian, age 90, of Wexford House in Denver, died on Friday, May 15, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Killian will lie in state from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Warlick Funeral Home.
Willene was born December 26, 1929, in Catawba County, to the late Cilvin Udell Hall and Ada Odell McCallister Hall. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Connor Killian, Jr.; brothers, Fred Hall and Jimmy Abernethy; and step-father, Lawson Abernethy.
She is survived by two sons, Charles Killian (Barbara), and William Glenn Killian (Johnnie), all of Stanley; a daughter, Norma Jean Killian Canipe (Jeffrey) of Stanley; two sisters, Ellen Huskins and Norma Gibson, both of Stanley; six grandchildren, Charley Killian (Hillari), Allison Rhyne (Steven), Dixie Byrd (Josh),
Dustin Canipe (Natalia), Deanna Canipe, and Mitzi Barrick (Roger); and eight great-grandchildren, Soloman Rhyne, Silas Rhyne, Hannah Byrd, Connor Byrd, Braden Byrd, Karolyn Barrick, Allison Barrick, and Megan Barrick.
Memorials may be made to Wexford House, 3900 Wexford Lane, Denver, NC 28037.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Killian family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 16, 2020
