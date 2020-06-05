William A Rogers 68 passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at CRMC in Gastonia.

He was born January 24, 1952in Lowell to Melvin Rogers and Betty Richardson. He was a Textile Supervisor. He was an avid fisherman and loved the beach.

William is survived by wife Terry, daughters Tina Rogers, Amanda Sims ( Husband Jason), grandchildren Justin Rogers, Jordon Rogers (Wife Dianna), Dustin Sims and Amber Sims, brothers David Rogers and Larry Rogers. Proceed in death by son Scottie Dale Rogers, parents Betty Eury and Odell Eury, brothers Marvin Rogers, Robert Abbott and a sister Helen Holden.

Friends and family whose lives William touched are invited to True Gospel Interdenominational Church

511 Wilson St, at 12 noon Saturday June 6, 2020



