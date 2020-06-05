William A. Rogers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A Rogers 68 passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at CRMC in Gastonia.
He was born January 24, 1952in Lowell to Melvin Rogers and Betty Richardson. He was a Textile Supervisor. He was an avid fisherman and loved the beach.
William is survived by wife Terry, daughters Tina Rogers, Amanda Sims ( Husband Jason), grandchildren Justin Rogers, Jordon Rogers (Wife Dianna), Dustin Sims and Amber Sims, brothers David Rogers and Larry Rogers. Proceed in death by son Scottie Dale Rogers, parents Betty Eury and Odell Eury, brothers Marvin Rogers, Robert Abbott and a sister Helen Holden.
Friends and family whose lives William touched are invited to True Gospel Interdenominational Church
511 Wilson St, at 12 noon Saturday June 6, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved