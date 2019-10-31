Home

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
William Anderson Kitchen Jr Obituary
William Anderson Kitchen, Jr., age 78, passed away on Tuesday ~ October 29, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas, North Carolina with his loving and caring family by his side.
A Life Well Celebrated Memorial Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday ~ November 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina. Graveside and inurnment will follow in the War Memorial Garden at Gaston Memorial Park with Military Honors accorded by the United States Coast Guard and Gaston County Honor Guard.
The family will receive guests from 1:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on William's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers funeral home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to be serving the family of William Kitchen.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
