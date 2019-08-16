|
|
BAKERSVILLE, NC- William "Scott" Burleson, 61, passed away suddenly on August 13, 2019. Scott was born July 29, 1958, in Mitchell County, to Lloyd and Martha Louise Smith Burleson.
In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Rudy Burleson and sisters, Jill Biddix and Joy Williams.
Scott is survived by his wife of 28 years, Danaia Stowe Burleson; his son and daughter-in-law, Dylan and Aerial Burleson; his daughters, Lindsay and Amanda Burleson; a granddaughter, Sarahfina Burleson; and his favorite little dog, Gracie. Scott is also survived by his brother, Morris Burleson; his sisters, Kay Goble, Naomi Gilbert, and Barbara McClellan, and many nieces and nephews.
A long-time member of Friendship Baptist Church in Belmont, NC, Scott was a good-hearted man who loved spending time with his family--especially his kids. He loved the Lord, the mountains, bluegrass music, and making people laugh. Scott worked hard for everything he had and was proud of where he came from. His family is heartbroken and he will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends at Friendship Baptist Church of Belmont on Saturday, August 17 from 1 pm until 3 pm, with a funeral service immediately following. The Reverend Randy Wise will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery after the service.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Friendship Baptist Church, 5008 S. New Hope Rd., Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolences may be made at www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Burleson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019