BELMONT - William Burton "Burt" Raby, Sr., 87 went home to be with his Lord on November 10, 2019 at Salisbury Veterans Hospice Hospital.
He was born in Gaston County on May 11, 1932 to the late Ralph and Lura Hensley Raby.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his children, Derek Steven Raby, Chris Raby and Renee Watson; his brothers, Herman and Jake Raby, sister Doris Misner.
Burt was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, where he received many medals.
He is a Past Master of the South Fork Lodge #462, District Deputy Grand Lecture; and Past Commander of the V.F.W., a member of the Shiners Oasis Temple.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Lynda Jackson Raby; Children; William Burton Raby, Jr., Curtis Raby and Elaine (David) Tompkins; granddaughter, Jaime and a great-granddaughter Reign; brother, Alfred (Marie)
Raby; and his beloved fur baby Barney.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with a Graveside Service to follow at 2:30 p.m., at Evergreen "A Quiet Place" with Military Honors by the Gaston County Honor Guard and Masonic Rites.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 West Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in Gaston Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019