|
|
WAKE FOREST - William Graham Craig (Bill) passed away peacefully at his home on March 16, 2019.
He was born on May 16, 1931 in Greensboro, NC, son of James Leonard and Carrie Pendergrass Craig. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by six siblings, one grandson, William Maxton Craig, and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Ormand Craig.
Bill is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Mary Lou Lanier Craig; sons Rob Craig (Kelly), of Wake Forest, Cary of Laurinburg; one daughter Emily Craig (Hu), of Georgetown, SC; six grandchildren, Hannah Kiger (Korey), of Raleigh, Ben, Emma and Natalie Craig all of Wake Forest, Zane Craig of Laurinburg and Meredith Rhodes (Austin) of Columbia, SC, and two great-grandchildren; Jack Kiger of Raleigh and Rollins Rhodes of Columbia, SC.
Bill played professional baseball for a St. Louis Browns farm program in Appleton, WI in 1950. He then served in the U.S. Air Force (Korean era) as a radio interceptor in Germany. While in the service he played fast pitch softball on the European Championship team.
Bill was co-owner of A & P Hardware and Building Supply in Ranlo, NC from 1958-2001. He was a long-time member of Maylo United Methodist Church where he sang in the Chancel Choir and performed in many musicals. He enjoyed playing golf, but only on days that ended with a Y. Upon his retirement, the Craigs moved to Lake Junaluska where they attended Longs Chapel United Methodist Church. For the past year, they have resided in Wake Forest, NC.
A memorial service will be held at Maylo United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to The William Maxton Craig Memorial Scholarship at the Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC. 29409, The Project.org, or Maylo UMC, 1900 Spencer Mountain Road, Gastonia, NC. 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019