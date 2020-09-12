William "Bill" Neely Craig, 91, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. Bill was born on the CRaigland Farm in the southern part of Gaston County on September 29, 1928. He was born in the house where his father was born, in the very same room, as were all his siblings. He loved to tell that tale, along with many others. Bill loved to reminisce about his family, friends, and who begat who. He knew just about everyone in all the surrounding area, and if he didn't know you, he knew your parents or some other relation. He loved farming, his community, family, and church family, but most of all he loved Wilma, his beloved wife of almost 68 years. She preceded him in death June 3, 2020 during the time of Covid. In March of 2020, Covid 19 prevented them from seeing one another every day. He had visited her every day that he could while they were in separate facilities for two years. What devotion! Upon her passing, he said, "I am sad because I miss her, but happy because I know where she is." That was the hope of Bill and Wilma, that through their daily actions and work, they were examples of God's grace and leadership.
Bill raised Belted Galloway beef cattle, sheep, goats, chickens, fruit, and vegetables on the farm. He enjoyed sharing everything he grew. His work career away from the farm included National Guard, Ware Hardware, Sunrise Dairy, Biltmore Dairy, and Gaston County Tax Office. He was active in the Democratic Party. He served on Gaston County Soil & Water Conservation District, Gaston County Farm Bureau (president), NC Farm Bureau State Board of Directors, president of the National Belted Galloway Society, adviser to NC State College of Agriculture & Life Sciences, Union Road Community Club, Gaston County Historical Society, Board member of Gaston College, chairman of the Gaston County Bicentennial Commission, spearheaded the opening of the Gaston County Museum of Art and History, helped purchase the Hoffman Hotel where the museum is now. He was also a Boy Scout leader. Bill was a lifelong member of Union Presbyterian Church where he served on numerous committees, taught Sunday school, served as a deacon, elder, clerk of session, and honored as elder emeritus. Another of Bill's activities away from the farm was the Union Road Volunteer Fire Department. He served many years and still attended the annual Christmas Party. The fire helmet he wore in the Belmont Abbey fire is still on display there. A brick wall fell on Bill while he was fighting that fire. Bill was burned badly in a fire at home while he was in the first grade. He was treated and spent so much time in recovery at the Orthopedic Hospital in Gastonia that he had to repeat that grade, which made him graduate from Belmont High School in the class with his younger sister. Due to limited resources at home, Bill stayed close by for further education, because he wanted his younger brother to be able to go to college.
The family didn't have transportation for everyone, so Bill would walk or run to and from Belmont Abbey.
He was able to hitch a ride sometimes. What determination! He earned his AA from Belmont Abbey. He would later attend NC State for four 6 week courses to study Dairy Production.
Bill was also preceded in death by his father- Ralph Ray Craig, his mother-Grace Moore Craig, sister-Mary Wilson Craig, and brother- Ralph Ray Craig, Jr and (wife) Mary Hamrick Craig, and brother in law-Reid Carr Coward. He is survived by his sister, Nellie Craig Coward of Gastonia, and a multitude of nieces and nephews and some very special friends.
Services are private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, General or Cemetery Fund, 5618 Union Rd., Gastonia, NC 28056. Condolence messages may be sent and viewed online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is in charge of arrangements.