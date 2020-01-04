|
1964-2019
STANLEY- William Dale Shelton, 55 passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 2, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Mecklenburg County on April 1, 1964 to the late Howard William Shelton and Rebecca Ann Foster.
Dale worked in tree services most of his life. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He was loved by everyone who met him.
Left to cherish his memories includes his loving wife, Connie Shelton; his children, William Shelton, Scott Breedlove, Amanda Shelton, April Shelton, Michael (Michelle) Dale Shelton, Glenda Shelton; stepchildren, Jessica (Brandon) Payne, Jimmy Gosnell and Tony Lineberger; 25 grandchildren, one on the way, and Nevaeh Shelton whom lived in the home; sister Sarah Moses.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. Sunday prior to the Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Stanley Pentecostal Church with Reverend Eric Chaney officiating.
Interment will be private.
