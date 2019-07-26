|
LINCOLNTON- Mr. William David "Bill" Heafner, Sr., 78, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home, following a period of declining health.
Bill was born January 2, 1941 in Lincoln County to the late John Wray Heafner and Corine Huss Heafner. He worked as a dispatcher for Carolina Freight for twenty eight years. Bill was a member of Bethphage Lutheran Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Norma Heafner and brother-in-law, James Abee.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his wife, Margaret Heafner of the home; children, Sharon Workman and husband Nathan of Vale, David Heafner, Jr. and wife Sandy of Lincolnton, Amy Heafner Adams of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Ashley Stoffa and husband Joey of Morganton, Emily Tuttle and husband Bryan of Vale, Caleb Adams of Lincolnton, Dylan Heafner of Lincolnton, and Jessica Adams of Lincolnton; brother, Johnny Heafner of Lincolnton; sister, Ann Abee Bush of Lincolnton; former son-in-law, Jeff Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 5:00 PM Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Bethphage Lutheran Church with Pastor Frederick Mitschke officiating.
Interment will follow in the Bethphage Lutheran Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:30PM to 5:00PM in the Family Life Center at Bethphage Lutheran Church.
In lieu, of flowers memorials may be made to Bethphage Lutheran Church at 3440 Hwy 182 Lincolnton, NC 28092 or to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd. Newton, NC 28658.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 26, 2019