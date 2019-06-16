|
GASTONIA, NC- William Edward Gustashaw beloved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather passed away on June 14, 2019 in Gastonia, NC. Bill was born on September 8, 1922 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Mary B Gustashaw (Sabol) and Michael Gustashaw. Bill graduated from Homestead's Schwab Technical High School in 1940 and attended the University of Pittsburgh following his service in WWII. He was married in 1948 to Dolores Barno and together they had two sons. Bill w orked in the industrial construction field as a manager of cost estimating for many years, retiring from Metric Construction in 1987. Bill was one of the few remaining members of Americas Greatest Generation. He served in WWII with the Army-Airforce in Italy and France from December 1942 – September 1945.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters. He is survived by two sons William E Gustashaw II (Nancy) and Robert S Gustashaw (Cynthia), six grandchildren William E Gustashaw III (Sarah), Benjamin Gustashaw (Kristin), Melissa Brown (Jacob), John Robert Gustashaw, Stephen Michael Gustashaw, Elizabeth Dolores Gustashaw and ten great grandchildren.
The visitation will take place at McLean Funeral Directors on South New Hope Road in Gastonia on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6:30 – 8 pm with the Rosary following from 8-8:30 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Thursday, June 20th at St. Michael Catholic Church in Gastonia. The family will receive family and friends following the service at the home of Robert Gustashaw. Interment will be in Salisbury National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in memory of William E Gustashaw to St. Michael Catholic School.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 16, 2019