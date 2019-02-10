|
|
William (Billy) Edward Kerr Jr. passed away February 5, 2019. He was born in Gaston County December 2, 1955. Billy graduated from Ashbrook High School , served in the United States Air Force and attended Western Carolina University.
He is survived by his father, William E. Kerr Sr., his mother, Mary Morrow, his sister, Debbie and her two sons, a half brother , Brian Kerr and a half sister, Caroline Kerr.
Billy is preceded in death by his sister, Jeannie Angley.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to his brother in law, Billy Angley,and friends Randy and Monica Whitehurst for their support during his declining health. The family will have a private burial service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019