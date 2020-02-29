Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
William Edward "Bill" Kerr Sr.


1930 - 2020
William Edward "Bill" Kerr Sr. Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- William 'Bill' Edward Kerr, Sr., 89, of Gastonia passed away February 28, 2020. He was born July 30, 1930 in Gaston County, a son of the late Carroll Kerr and Beulah Bradley Kerr.
Bill served in the United States Air Force and was a President of Kerr Investment Properties Company and Personnel Manager for Arm-Tex. He was a member of Union Presbyterian Church and was a Deacon. Bill loved his community and meeting with friends at local places around the county. He was a loving father, grandfather, friend and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his children, Debbie Frierson (Gary), Brian Kerr, and Caroline Kerr; son-in-law, Billy Angley; brother, Carroll Kerr, Jr. (Kathy); mother of Brian and Caroline, Kay Kerr; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Billy Kerr, Jr.; daughter, Jeannie Angley; brothers, Paul Kerr, Fred Kerr (Elizabeth).
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Founders Chapel with Pastor James Holeman officiating. Committal will follow in Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
A special thanks to Robin Johnson Hospice House for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church Scholarship Fund, 5615 Union Rd, Gastonia, NC 28056 or to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Kerr family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
