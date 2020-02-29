|
GASTONIA, NC- William 'Bill' Edward Kerr, Sr., 89, of Gastonia passed away February 28, 2020. He was born July 30, 1930 in Gaston County, a son of the late Carroll Kerr and Beulah Bradley Kerr.
Bill served in the United States Air Force and was a President of Kerr Investment Properties Company and Personnel Manager for Arm-Tex. He was a member of Union Presbyterian Church and was a Deacon. Bill loved his community and meeting with friends at local places around the county. He was a loving father, grandfather, friend and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his children, Debbie Frierson (Gary), Brian Kerr, and Caroline Kerr; son-in-law, Billy Angley; brother, Carroll Kerr, Jr. (Kathy); mother of Brian and Caroline, Kay Kerr; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Billy Kerr, Jr.; daughter, Jeannie Angley; brothers, Paul Kerr, Fred Kerr (Elizabeth).
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Founders Chapel with Pastor James Holeman officiating. Committal will follow in Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
A special thanks to Robin Johnson Hospice House for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church Scholarship Fund, 5615 Union Rd, Gastonia, NC 28056 or to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
