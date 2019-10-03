|
|
BESSEMER CITY - William "Bill" Robert Elrod, 84, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born on February 28, 1935 in Habersham, Georgia to the late William Thomas and Veta Carolyne Eller Elrod.
Bill served in the United States Army and the United States Navy Reserve. He was a member of Independent Baptist Tabernacle Church of Dallas. Bill retired from Rex #2 plant in Ranlo after over 40 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Ray Elrod; sisters Barbara McCracken, Louneil Horn, Ann Teague.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 61 years Joyce Elrod; daughter Darlene Elrod Brooks of Bessemer City; sons Darryl Elrod of Bessemer City, David Elrod and wife Sally of Dallas; sisters Inez Lancaster of Charlotte, Joan Whitaker of Andrews; 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren
Bill's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Independent Baptist Tabernacle Church, Dallas with Pastor Cecil Spry and Pastor Brian Spargo officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia with Military Honors.
His family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at the church.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019