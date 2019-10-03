Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Independent Baptist Tabernacle Church
Dallas, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Independent Baptist Tabernacle Church
Dallas, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Elrod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Elrod


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Elrod Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - William "Bill" Robert Elrod, 84, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

He was born on February 28, 1935 in Habersham, Georgia to the late William Thomas and Veta Carolyne Eller Elrod.

Bill served in the United States Army and the United States Navy Reserve. He was a member of Independent Baptist Tabernacle Church of Dallas. Bill retired from Rex #2 plant in Ranlo after over 40 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Ray Elrod; sisters Barbara McCracken, Louneil Horn, Ann Teague.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 61 years Joyce Elrod; daughter Darlene Elrod Brooks of Bessemer City; sons Darryl Elrod of Bessemer City, David Elrod and wife Sally of Dallas; sisters Inez Lancaster of Charlotte, Joan Whitaker of Andrews; 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren

Bill's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Independent Baptist Tabernacle Church, Dallas with Pastor Cecil Spry and Pastor Brian Spargo officiating.

Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia with Military Honors.

His family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at the church.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now