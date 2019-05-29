Gaston Gazette Obituaries
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Graveside service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollywood Cemetery
Gastonia, NC
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Andrews United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Andrews United Methodist Church
1901 Archdale Drive
Charlotte, NC
William Eugene Scroggs Obituary
William Eugene Scroggs, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Presbyterian Medical Center, Charlotte. He was born January 16, 1944 in Gaston County to the late Arthur David and Risnora Chitwood Scroggs.
Left to cherish his memories is his wife of 56 years, Freida Lackey Scroggs; sons, Eric Scroggs and wife Nancy of Gastonia, Jeffrey T. Scroggs of Charlotte; daughter, Wendy Leonard and husband Chris of Lexington; sister, Betty Poovey of Lincolnton; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
William's graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia with Rev. Dan Hester officiating.
William's celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1901 Archdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28120 with Rev. Dan Hester officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the church.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 29, 2019
