Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Roberts


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Roberts Obituary
1930 - 2019
DALLAS – William Ferrell Roberts, 89 went home to be with his Lord on August 28, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House with his family at his side.
He was born in Hiawassee, Georgia on July 27, 1930 to the late Joe and Lecy Roberts. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wives, Freida Roberts and Margie Roberts; siblings, Tarrell, Jack Earlene and Ethleen Ostwalt
He was a member of Bethlehem Church.
He is survived by his loving family, Tommy (Elaine) Roberts, Billy Joe Roberts, Mary Ellen (Roy Dean) Martin, Shane (Denta) Roberts and Annette (Craig) Werner; 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; Siblings Claude (Pat) Roberts, Wileen Edwards Cynthia Roberts.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Dale Lawing officiating.
Burial will be in Evergreen A Quiet Place with military honors by the Gaston County Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to the Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com ;
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now