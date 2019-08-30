|
|
1930 - 2019
DALLAS – William Ferrell Roberts, 89 went home to be with his Lord on August 28, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House with his family at his side.
He was born in Hiawassee, Georgia on July 27, 1930 to the late Joe and Lecy Roberts. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wives, Freida Roberts and Margie Roberts; siblings, Tarrell, Jack Earlene and Ethleen Ostwalt
He was a member of Bethlehem Church.
He is survived by his loving family, Tommy (Elaine) Roberts, Billy Joe Roberts, Mary Ellen (Roy Dean) Martin, Shane (Denta) Roberts and Annette (Craig) Werner; 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; Siblings Claude (Pat) Roberts, Wileen Edwards Cynthia Roberts.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Dale Lawing officiating.
Burial will be in Evergreen A Quiet Place with military honors by the Gaston County Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to the Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019