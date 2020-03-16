|
|
William Franklin Laughridge, 74, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Friday, March 13, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born March 9, 1946, a native of Gaston Co, NC, son of the late Ross McNeely Laughridge.
William is survived by his brother, Charles Laughridge (Sandy); and sisters, Brenda Huffstetler and Carolyn Sykes.
A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Jim Tate, will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park - 1200 S. New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Family will visit with friends at the cemetery, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to U.M.A.R. – 2250 Baltic St., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020