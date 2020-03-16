Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Gaston Memorial Park
1200 S. New Hope Rd
Gastonia, NC
View Map

William Franklin Laughridge


1946 - 2020
William Franklin Laughridge Obituary
William Franklin Laughridge, 74, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Friday, March 13, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born March 9, 1946, a native of Gaston Co, NC, son of the late Ross McNeely Laughridge.
William is survived by his brother, Charles Laughridge (Sandy); and sisters, Brenda Huffstetler and Carolyn Sykes.
A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Jim Tate, will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park - 1200 S. New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Family will visit with friends at the cemetery, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to U.M.A.R. – 2250 Baltic St., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020
