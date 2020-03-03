Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608

William Frazier

William Frazier Obituary
BELMONT - William Evans Frazier, 85, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Walt and Ida Wingate Frazier. In addition to his parents, Mr. Frazier was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul, Jim, Ray and Rick Frazier and Mae Frazier Chapman. Early in life he enjoyed spending time on the golf course and after retirement his time was spent fishing and spending time with his family. He was a life-long member of Centerview Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.

Mr. Frazier is survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha Jeanette Smith Frazier; his children, Joe Frazier and wife Lorri and Bob Frazier and wife Tina; his grandchildren, Kathy Jo Tooley, Wendy Moore and husband Vince and Matthew Frazier; eight great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Frazier will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
