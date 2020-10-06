William Gaston

GASTONIA - William "Bill" Douglas Gaston, 78, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born July 23, 1942 in Spartanburg County, SC to the late William Crawford and Effie Elizabeth Robinson Gaston.
He is preceded in death by his sisters Joann Hicks of Flower Branch, GA, and Mary Gaston of Gastonia, NC.
Bill was an auto mechanic for 50 years and truly enjoyed dirt track racing. He loved his family dearly.
Left to cherish his memories are wife of 58 years, Edith Hawkins Gaston; sons Steve Gaston (Simone) of Bessemer City, NC, Keith Gaston (Sherry) of Gastonia, NC, George Gaston (Julie) of Cherryville, NC, and Paul Gaston of Dallas, NC; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister Evelyn Gibson of Gastonia, NC.
Bill will lie in state from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
His funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the Chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Bobby Gilley officiating.
Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wendover Hospice, Shelby, NC.
