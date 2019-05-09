|
GASTONIA - William "Bill" George Anton, 76, went home to be with his Lord on May 7, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
He was born March 24, 1943 to the late John David Anton, Sr. and Marie Tabot Anton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John David Anton, Jr., his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Helen and Larry Turner, and a niece Delilah Washburn.
Bill was a member of Lutheran Chapel and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was retired from Wix Corp. after 55 years of dedicated service. Bill was a wonderful and devoted husband and special uncle, as well as a dear friend to so many. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 53 years, Judy Almond Anton; niece, Jennifer Morris and husband Cliff and her children Josh and Jessica Shuford; nephews, Alan Almond and wife Kim, Randy Almond and wife Penny, and Chris Almond.
A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 10 at Lutheran Chapel with Reverend Michael Comer officiating. Interment will follow in the church Cemetery with Military Honors by the Gaston County Honor Guard.
A reception will immediately follow the interment in the Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Chapel, 702 North New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3894 Gastonia, North Carolina, 28054.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 9, 2019