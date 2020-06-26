William Givens

MOUNT HOLLY - William Ray Givens, 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late William Robert Givens and Sarah Sue Bolick Givens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mary Frances Cunningham Givens.
Mr. Givens was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in Vietnam. He had a passion for the Lord and abundant love for his family and friends. He was a lover of all things trains, especially diesel locomotives. He held an immense appreciation for rail photography.
Mr. Givens is survived by daughters, Tricia Michelle Wood and husband, Steve and Melissa Gaile Abernathy and husband, Steven.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Givens will be held at 1:00 p.m. on June 27, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Mr. Givens' son-in-law, Pastor Steve Wood will officiate. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 26, 2020.