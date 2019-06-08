|
GASTONIA - William "Bill" Garland Glenn, 97, formerly of Gastonia, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at the NC State Veterans Home in Black Mountain. He was born in Gastonia on April 19, 1922, a son of the late George Evan and Matilda Davis Glenn.
Bill attended Central School and graduated from Gastonia High School in 1940. He worked at Spencer Lumber Co. until World War II broke out. Bill entered the US Army and was assigned to the 670 th Engineer Topographic Company. He served in the Solomon Islands on Bougainville, the Philippine Island on Luzon, and Japan. He was discharged in 1946 and returned to Spencer Lumber Company where he met and married Eula Smith. They were happily married for 56 years.
Bill worked for Ben Downey Construction Co., and First Federal Savings and Loan before he formed his own residential design company, and worked until he retired at age 67. He and Eula spent their time travelling until her death in 2003. Bill enjoyed woodworking, photography and ballroom dancing. He was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Glenn is survived by his son, William "Gary" Glenn, Jr. of Gastonia; granddaughters, Holly (Patrick) Steagall of Mooresville, NC and their children, Nathan and Andrew Steagall; Mary (Nathan) Pembleton of Swannanoa, NC, and their children, Reid and Silas Pembleton.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother George Evan "Stooge" Glenn, Jr.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will follow in Founders Chapel of the funeral home at 2:00pm, with Rev. Chris Vogado officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 4357 S. New Hope Rd., Gastonia, NC 28056.
