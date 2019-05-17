|
|
GASTONIA - William Lee Goforth, 86 passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by his family on May 16, 2019.
A native of Cherokee County, he was son of the late Samuel Clyde and Ruby Rebecca Montgomery Goforth.
William was drafted into the Army where he was an instructor at Fort Jackson, Columbia, SC. He was a resident of Gaston County since 1961. He worked at Burlington Industries in Cramerton and Pneumafil Corporation in Charlotte and was a dedicated member and deacon of Friendship Baptist Church for over 30 years.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church with Reverends Jan Deans and Buck Harper officiating. Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Senior Men's Sunday School Class.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Willie Bell Cochran Goforth; sons, Dennis Goforth and wife Marie, Michael Goforth; daughter, Linda Lyon and husband Craig; grandchildren, Matthew Goforth, Rebekah Carter, Sarah Goforth, Jason, James, Justin, Christina and Cacy Lyon; brothers, Neal, Wilford, Wilbur, Wayne, and Michael Goforth; sisters, Doris Garner, Dell Byars, Margery Stubbs, and Susan Jones; numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Preston "Bud" Frank, Johnny and Hugh Davis Goforth, and Judy Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Friendship Baptist Church, 5008 South New Hope Rd., Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Goforth family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 17, 2019