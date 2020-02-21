Home

CROUSE - William Scott Grant, Sr., 58, passed away on February 16, 2020 in Asheville, NC. He was born on April 12, 1961 in Mecklenburg County, the son of Peter and Myrtle Grant. William was a member of Alexander Memorial Baptist Church in Belmont, loved light houses, the mountains, the outer banks, and Civil War history. He also enjoyed farm life and raised chickens and a pig. William served his Country proudly in the United States Marine Corps during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He is survived by his son, William Scott Grant, Jr.; son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Krystal Grant; sister, Mary Alice Helms; and a brother, Nathan Grant. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Alexander Memorial Baptist Church, 208 S. Main St., Belmont, NC 28012, with Rev. Jerry Pennington officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 P.M. prior to the service. Interment with military honors will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, 5957 Pleasant Hill Road, Wallace, SC 29596. Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
