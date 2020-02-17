Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home
Mount Holly, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home
Mount Holly., NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Kyle" Gregory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Kyle" Gregory Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY- William "Kyle" Gregory, 55, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of Betty Skidmore Gregory and the late Charlie Marion Gregory. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Gregory.
Kyle enjoyed life. He loved his family and friends immensely, especially his children and grandchildren. He was always there to brighten the lives of others.
In addition to his mother, Kyle is survived by his children, Jessica Gregory and Charli Gregory Floyd (Daniel); his siblings, Sue Neff (Bob), Andy Gregory (Debbie) and Rick Gregory (Sherry); his grandchildren, Dani McCoskey, Hattie McCoskey, Paxton Floyd and Presley Floyd; and his K-9 companion, Tater.
A memorial service to celebrate the Kyle's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Pastor Steve Crook will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tri-County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 483, Alexis, NC 28006.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -