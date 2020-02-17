|
MOUNT HOLLY- William "Kyle" Gregory, 55, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of Betty Skidmore Gregory and the late Charlie Marion Gregory. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Gregory.
Kyle enjoyed life. He loved his family and friends immensely, especially his children and grandchildren. He was always there to brighten the lives of others.
In addition to his mother, Kyle is survived by his children, Jessica Gregory and Charli Gregory Floyd (Daniel); his siblings, Sue Neff (Bob), Andy Gregory (Debbie) and Rick Gregory (Sherry); his grandchildren, Dani McCoskey, Hattie McCoskey, Paxton Floyd and Presley Floyd; and his K-9 companion, Tater.
A memorial service to celebrate the Kyle's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Pastor Steve Crook will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tri-County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 483, Alexis, NC 28006.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020