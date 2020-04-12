|
GASTONIA- William (Bill) Herbert Stephenson, age 94, died April 7, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted at a later time at First Baptist Church, Wilson, NC, with inurnment in the church columbarium.
Bill was born to Lewis Edward and Della Batten Stephenson on July 12, 1925 in Dillon County, SC. He married Cornelia Lina Watson in 1953, and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2014.
During the Depression, his family moved often in eastern NC, as tenant farming opportunities arose. Due to his mother's failing health, the children were sent to separate relatives. At age 12, he went to live with his aunt and uncle, Louis and Hattie Ferrell, who raised him through high school in Smithfield. Bill was proud that he had attended ten different schools, which led to his outgoing personality, sense of adventure, and determination.
At age 18, he joined the US Army, serving in the 1142nd Combat Engineers Headquarters Company, stationed in Europe from 1943 to 1946. One of his duties was to photograph his unit's work, and photography became a lifelong passion. His World War II memories and photos are reflected on a website for his 1142nd unit, and with the State Archives of North Carolina's Military Collection oral history program. He kept his Army friendships for life.
Following the war, he attended NC State College on the GI Bill, earning a degree in Electrical Engineering. Later he earned the Professional Engineer certification. His career included work with Carolina Power & Light and a consulting engineering firm in Raleigh, then Halifax Paper Company in Roanoke Rapids. In 1966 he moved to Wilson, NC, his home for over 50 years. He was employed by Carolina Fiberglass (later purchased by Eljer), successively as chief engineer, plant manager, and Pittsburgh corporate staff. Creative in product design, he held a U.S. patent. He retired from the company in 1987.
Bill was active in his church, and business and civic groups in Wilson. In retirement, Bill and Cornelia enjoyed 15 years of travel by motor home, visiting 49 states. He moved to Morningside Assisted Living in Gastonia in late 2017.
Surviving are daughter, Kenna Stephenson Watts (Dr. John III) of Gastonia; son, Wesley Edward Stephenson (Whitney), of Winston-Salem; four grandchildren, John Watts IV (Caroline), Coralie Watts, Jenna Stephenson, Tate Stephenson. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Doris Thompson, Mildred Adams, and Ruby Coats.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1467, Wilson, NC 27894-1467. Arrangements are by Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mt. Holly, NC, www.woodlawnfuneral.org
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020