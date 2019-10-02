|
MOUNT HOLLY - William "Bill" Freeman Hinkle, 69, passed away October 1, 2019 at Robin Johnson House. He was born November 6, 1949 in Gaston County, a son of the late William Franklin Hinkle and Josephine Sisk Hinkle.
Bill was a former member of Goshen Freewill Baptist Church and an active member of Emmanuel Freewill Baptist Church. He was instrumental in both churches working in their bus ministries. Bill retired from Duke Energy after 32 years of service and then worked for the NC Department of Transportation. He was an Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam War where he received the Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, and the Vietnam Service Medal.
Survivors of Bill include his sons, Bryan Hinkle, Anthony Hinkle and wife, Emily, Timothy Hinkle and wife, Reeanna; grandchildren, Lauren, Emma, Halle, Liam, Anna Reese, Riley, and Luke; sisters, Helen Hinkle Pridmore and husband, Jimmie and Marie Hinkle Beck and husband, Peter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Glenda Floyd Hinkle.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia on Friday, October 4, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday October 5, 2019 in the Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors with Pastor Sherman Branch officiating. Committal will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmanuel Freewill Baptist Church, 208 N Spargo St., Dallas, NC 28034.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019