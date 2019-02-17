Home

McLean Funeral Directors
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Howard Manus, Jr.

William Howard Manus, Jr. Obituary
CHARLOTTE- William Howard Manus, Jr., 60, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was the son of William Howard Manus, Sr. and Shirley Biggerstaff Manus.
William was a lovable person and in return was loved by many. He was always happy and enjoyed watching sports.
William is survived by a son, Brandon Manus and wife, Ashley; mother of son, Bonnie Lowe; brothers, Chris Manus; sister, Sharon Clark and husband, R.J.; half-sister, Ashlie Simmons; grandchildren, Madison Nicole Manus, nieces and nephews, Brittny Hall, Sarah Clark and Jackson Clark.
The family will receive friends Monday, February 18, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00pm, McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Manus family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
