Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
Hollywood Cemetery
538 North Broad Street
Gastonia, NC
View Map
GASTONIA- William "Mike" Michael Hufton, age 67, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born January 28, 1952 in Terrell County to the late William Marvin and Martha Caroline Furlough Hufton.
He was preceded in death by his brother Marvin Wallace Hufton.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife; Doris Hufton; daughter Stephanie Wright; son Michael Daniel Hufton and wife Chasity; sisters, Nannie Hufton, Gerald Reason, Ardellia McNair, and Dean Kight; brothers, Thomas Hufton and Brandon Hufton; and 8 grandchildren.
William worked for Gaston Sprinklers, and member of Temple of Truth Church, Belmont.
His family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
A Celebration of William's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 in the Sisk-Butler Memorial Chapel with Pastor Larry Lilley, Pastor Elvis Anderson and Pastor Scott Miller officiating.
Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
