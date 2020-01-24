|
|
HICKORY, NC- William J. "Billy" Tabet, 46, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born in Catawba County on June 24, 1973, a son of Mary Jane Byrd Voss and the late John Stephen Tabet, Sr.
Billy adored his mother, had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed eating out. He never met a stranger and loved spending time with family and friends. Billy was an avid NASCAR fan and a member of South Point Life Saving Crew.
He is survived by his loving mother Mary B. Voss and stepfather Joe Voss of the home; sister Kelly Tabet Teague and husband Tim of Belmont; brother John Stephen Tabet, Jr. of Hickory; nieces and nephews Katie Carpenter, Kirsten Tabet, Ben Carpenter, Ryan Tabet, Parker Tabet; Uncle Johnny Byrd and wife Sharon; and his four legged friend Tony Stewart. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Elizabeth and John W. Byrd, Jewel and Jeff Jeffries.
The family will receive friends from 2 - 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020, at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont.
A memorial service will follow in the Bumgardner Chapel at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Hicks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Billy Tabet's name may be made to Victory Junction.org.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Tabet family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020