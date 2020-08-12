1/1
William Jenkins
GASTONIA - William "Bill" Ray Jenkins, 93, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side at Covenant
Village on March 14, 2020.

A native of Lincoln County, he was the son of the late Hezekiah and Maude Lynn Jenkins.

Bill was the Vice President of Finance for LaFar Industries. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Belmont.

A private family service to celebrate his life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Belmont with Rev. Samuel P. Warner officiating.

Survivors include his wife, Lynn Hagerty Jenkins; daughter, Loretta "Deannie" Haynes and husband Walter; son, William R. "Bill" Jenkins, Jr. and wife Cindy; stepdaughter Alisa Worf and husband Cory, and their children, Presley, Liam, and Zane; grandchildren, Kimberly, Christopher, Megan, Abby, and Heather; great grandchildren, Kayleigh, Sam, and Skylar; sister, Druscilla Brackett.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Jenkins, brother Bob Jenkins, and the mother of his children, Jereline Jenkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Music Department, 102
S. Central Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012.

Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com .

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving The Jenkins Family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
