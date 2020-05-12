|
|
A Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather who Always Provided for his Family
William "Hugh" Jones, age 85, passed away on Sunday ~ May 10, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas, North Carolina with his loving wife and family by his side.
He was born on April 6, 1935 in Homer, Georgia. Hugh founded Pioneer Machine Works in 1970 and worked there until he retired in 2016. He traveled the United States several times, enjoyed family vacations and spending time at the lake house. Summer Bumgardner was his very special granddaughter who was his pride and joy. Hugh is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Those left behind to cherish Hugh's memories and carry on his legacy are his devoted wife of 57 years: Pansy Welch Jones of the home; four sons and daughters-in-law: Tony and Vivian Jones of St. Augustine, Florida, Shane Jones of Gastonia, North Carolina, Marty and Debbie Jones of Belmont, North Carolina, Michael and Kelly Jones of Clover, South Carolina; one brother and sister-in-law: Ray and Carolyn Jones of Gastonia, North Carolina five grandchildren: Summer and Jeremy Bumgardner, Ashley Matheson, Shae Jones, Tony Jones Jr. and Nate Jones; six great grandchildren.
Hugh was the son of the late Otis Jones and Allie Belle Murray Jones.
He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Derrick Jones.
A Private Life Well Celebrated Graveside Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday ~ May 13, 2020 in the Masonic Garden at Gaston Memorial Park with Reverend Roger Overton delivering words of hope and comfort to Hugh's family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 12, 2020